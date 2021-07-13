JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 102,130 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,130 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.09. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.