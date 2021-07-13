Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Given a $10.45 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $10.45 price target on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $11.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
