Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Given a $10.45 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $10.45 price target on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $11.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.