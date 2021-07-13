Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 164,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613,666. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.89.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $408,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,041.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,975 shares of company stock worth $1,426,438.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 886,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,210,000 after purchasing an additional 75,963 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 412,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after buying an additional 92,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 571.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after buying an additional 104,501 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,591,000 after buying an additional 198,096 shares in the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.