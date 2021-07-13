Kadant Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Kadant has raised its dividend payment by 15.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Kadant has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kadant to earn $6.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

NYSE:KAI opened at $178.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $189.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.39.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kadant will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

KAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at $638,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $551,558 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

