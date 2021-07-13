Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $60,621.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00111028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00159581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,685.89 or 1.00075039 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.66 or 0.00960342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

