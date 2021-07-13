Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $225.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target lifted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Shares of FRC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.95. The stock had a trading volume of 53,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,953. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $198.09.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,668,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

