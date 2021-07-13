Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Buys Shares of 900 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.85. The stock had a trading volume of 48,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

