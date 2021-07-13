Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Grows Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 170.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after buying an additional 1,244,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,908,000 after buying an additional 342,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,607,000 after buying an additional 54,343 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,858,000 after buying an additional 222,507 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.07. The stock had a trading volume of 20,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,863. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $304.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.14.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

