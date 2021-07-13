Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Has $14.60 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 47.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for about 3.5% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $14,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 172.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALB traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,812. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $192.77.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

