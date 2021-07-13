Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Purchases 10,805 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 183.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Change Path LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 549.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 659,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after acquiring an additional 558,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.01. 82,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,035,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 295.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $78.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.62.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

