Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Purchases 44,060 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 88,120.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,060 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 2.5% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 5.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $8,954,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in American Tower by 9.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 27.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,566 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,189. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

NYSE AMT traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $127.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.34. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $280.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

