Kelly Services, Inc. (NYSE:KELYA) Director Sells $255,200.00 in Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NYSE:KELYA) Director Leslie A. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $255,200.00.

Kelly Services stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 75,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,844. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $26.98.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

