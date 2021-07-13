Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Price Down 5%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.47 and last traded at $39.84. 1,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 169,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KROS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.85.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $135,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $462,718.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,822. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

