KeyCorp Comments on Papa John’s International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Papa John’s International in a research report issued on Sunday, July 11th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.38.

PZZA opened at $110.10 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

