Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KGSPY stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.24. 598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $104.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.27.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

