Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KGSPY. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of KGSPY opened at $101.14 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $104.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.27.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

