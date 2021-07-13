Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
KNTE opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $48.75.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.
Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
