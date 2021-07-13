Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

KNTE opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

