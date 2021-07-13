Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 522,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 200,814 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Knowles were worth $10,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

KN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Knowles stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $168,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $768,805.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,999.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,144 shares of company stock worth $1,073,908. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.