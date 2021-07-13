Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Shares Gap Down to $40.34

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.34, but opened at $38.61. Kraton shares last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 2,067 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $437.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Kraton during the first quarter worth $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

