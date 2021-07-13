L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Brokerages forecast that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will post sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. L Brands reported sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year sales of $14.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.05 billion to $14.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $19.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for L Brands.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.87.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in L Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in L Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in L Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in L Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LB opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.46. L Brands has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $77.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L Brands (LB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.