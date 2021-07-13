L Brands (NYSE:LB) Trading Up 4.7% on Analyst Upgrade

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)’s stock price was up 4.7% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. L Brands traded as high as $77.42 and last traded at $76.94. Approximately 92,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,156,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC increased their target price on L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.87.

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. AREX Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth $2,784,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in L Brands in the first quarter valued at $55,153,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in L Brands by 770.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 47,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.46.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

About L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

