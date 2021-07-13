L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $224.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.77. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $224.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

