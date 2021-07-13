Lake Group L.L.C. Silver Buys 57,963 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 57,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $1,884,377.13.

Lake Group L.L.C. Silver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 393,811 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $12,121,502.58.

Shares of GDRX stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,578. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $64.22.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

