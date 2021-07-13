Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LNTH) COO Sells $54,905.61 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LNTH) COO John J. Bolla sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $54,905.61.

Lantheus stock opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $28.74.

Get Lantheus alerts:

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.