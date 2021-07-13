Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) PT Raised to $100.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

LPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $76.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $984.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.73. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

