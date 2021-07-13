Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson Sells 6,872 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $363,047.76.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 412,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,383. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $58.38.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

