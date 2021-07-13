Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

LAWS stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.57. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The company has a market cap of $476.81 million, a PE ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

