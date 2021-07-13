Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,654 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Upland Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Upland Software by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Upland Software by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $413,850.06. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,611 shares of company stock worth $4,791,731 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58, a PEG ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

