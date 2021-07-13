Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $104,000 Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,393,000 after buying an additional 1,266,076 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,546,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,938,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 735.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 379,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HALO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.39.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,151,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,259,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,315 shares of company stock worth $8,499,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

