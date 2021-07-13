Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 32,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,694.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,750 shares of company stock worth $2,294,834 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.