Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $70,000 Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CorVel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,581,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $116,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,164,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $613,573.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,538,454 shares in the company, valued at $718,706,863.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,156 shares of company stock valued at $8,656,499. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRVL opened at $138.30 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $73.75 and a 1 year high of $140.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

