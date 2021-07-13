Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $93,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $10,033,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,699,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,530,000 after purchasing an additional 54,216 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,493,844 shares of company stock valued at $349,759,939. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

DELL opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.87. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.08 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

