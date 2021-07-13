Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

