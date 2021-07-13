Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 689 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 599.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,112,000. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,719,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,152,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,446,000 after purchasing an additional 49,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

NPK stock opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.88. The firm has a market cap of $700.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.68. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.49 and a 52 week high of $117.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

