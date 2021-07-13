Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 844 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 679.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

WMS opened at $117.96 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $119.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.17. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

