Legacy Housing Co. (NYSE:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $286,678.40 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NYSE:LEGH) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 16,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $286,678.40. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Legacy Housing stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.26. 31,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,530. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $20.18.
Legacy Housing Company Profile
