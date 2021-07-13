Legacy Housing Co. (NYSE:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $286,678.40 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NYSE:LEGH) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 16,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $286,678.40. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Legacy Housing stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.26. 31,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,530. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

