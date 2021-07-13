Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.05. 3,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

