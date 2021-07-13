Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 53,747 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NYSE:OCSL) Stock

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2021

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NYSE:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 53,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $360,104.90. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:OCSL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.90. 800,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,750. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.92.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 53,747 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NYSE:OCSL) Stock

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2021

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NYSE:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 53,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $360,104.90. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:OCSL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.90. 800,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,750. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.92.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.