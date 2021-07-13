Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 53,747 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NYSE:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NYSE:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 53,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $360,104.90. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:OCSL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.90. 800,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,750. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.92.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.