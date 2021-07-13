Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.66. 502,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,353. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

In other Liberty All-Star Growth Fund news, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 106,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $399,753.64. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

