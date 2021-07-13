LifeMD, Inc. (NYSE:LFMD) CFO Purchases $12,616.56 in Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NYSE:LFMD) CFO Marc David Benathen purchased 1,416 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $12,616.56.

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. LifeMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

