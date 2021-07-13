Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,257,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 354,572 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 7.55% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $191,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 117,653 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $126.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.50. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

