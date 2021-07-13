Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LMB) Director Joshua Horowitz Purchases 7,320 Shares

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LMB) Director Joshua Horowitz bought 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $68,149.20.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Joshua Horowitz purchased 6,507 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $59,083.56.

LMB stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $16.09.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

