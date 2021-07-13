Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $283.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $253.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $162.01 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.76.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,151,010.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. Insiders have sold 56,991 shares of company stock worth $14,784,453 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

