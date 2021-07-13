Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LYG. Investec raised Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

LYG opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 285,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at about $546,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 88.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 111,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 52,387 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 147,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

