LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Short Interest Down 98.3% in June

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the June 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

LNSPF stock remained flat at $$3.13 during trading on Tuesday. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.26.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Panmure Gordon lowered LondonMetric Property from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

