Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Luby’s were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luby's alerts:

Shares of NYSE LUB opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. Luby’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $117.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.