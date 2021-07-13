Lumbard & Kellner LLC Acquires 544 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.7% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,659,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $202.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

