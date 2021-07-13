Lumbard & Kellner LLC Has $284,000 Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $1,365,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 70,044 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $1,785,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,565,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,042,000 after buying an additional 387,524 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 101,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 79,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCG. Barclays reduced their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 64,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.