Lumbard & Kellner LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC reduced its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVET. KBC Group NV grew its position in Covetrus by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 42,690 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 8.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 291,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 90.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 216,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 102,958 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 14.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.08. 6,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,874. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -327.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVET shares. Guggenheim raised Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In related news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $751,158.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $81,312.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,809.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,389 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

