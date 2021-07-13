Lumbard & Kellner LLC Sells 230 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 2.4% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32,740.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 607.8% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 28,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 198,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,882,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded down $4.18 on Tuesday, reaching $376.32. The company had a trading volume of 218,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,460. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.49. The firm has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $5.82. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

